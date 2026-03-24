20 million soms scam: Suspect detained, number of victims grows

A large-scale fraud scheme causing damage of more than 20 million soms has been uncovered in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the police, a citizen filed a complaint stating that in 2026 a representative of the company Phoenix gained his trust and obtained 34,500 soms under the pretext of paying cashback over the course of a year. The woman failed to fulfill her obligations and disappeared.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect, N.Ch. Osmonova, 46, was detained during the investigation.

So far, 26 people have filed complaints. Preliminary damage is estimated at around 20 million soms, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs do not rule out that the number of victims may increase.

The suspect has been charged, and the court has ordered her pre-trial detention. The investigation is ongoing, and possible accomplices are being identified.

Citizens affected by the suspect’s actions are urged to contact law enforcement agencies.