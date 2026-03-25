Four million soms fraud: “Gold” seller detained in Bishkek

Police in Bishkek detained a woman suspected of fraud totaling more than 4 million soms, the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

A woman filed a report to police stating that in June 2025, under the pretext of selling gold jewelry allegedly imported from Turkey, the woman took 4,129,300 soms from her and then disappeared.

A criminal case has been opened under the Article «Large-scale fraud.»

During an operational search, police detained the suspect, the woman, 56. She was placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are investigating the possible involvement of the detainee in other similar crimes.

Police are urging citizens to exercise caution when conducting transactions involving large sums of money and not to trust unfamiliar individuals.