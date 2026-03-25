14:21
USD 87.45
EUR 101.37
RUB 1.07
English

Four million soms fraud: “Gold” seller detained in Bishkek

Police in Bishkek detained a woman suspected of fraud totaling more than 4 million soms, the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

A woman filed a report to police stating that in June 2025, under the pretext of selling gold jewelry allegedly imported from Turkey, the woman took 4,129,300 soms from her and then disappeared.

A criminal case has been opened under the Article «Large-scale fraud.»

During an operational search, police detained the suspect, the woman, 56. She was placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are investigating the possible involvement of the detainee in other similar crimes.

Police are urging citizens to exercise caution when conducting transactions involving large sums of money and not to trust unfamiliar individuals.
link: https://24.kg/english/367378/
views: 171
Print
Related
20 million soms scam: Suspect detained, number of victims grows
Student from India defrauds her fellow countrymen of 3 million soms in Osh
Largest network of online fraudsters busted in Bishkek
Man detained in Bishkek for job scam promising employment in England
Internet fraud: Kyrgyzstanis lost 826 million soms in 2025
Police officer detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
Travel agency director detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
Fraudsters posing as security officers steal 11 million from Bishkek resident
Bishkek resident detained on suspicion of $23,500 car sale fraud
Fraud suspect who stole 46 million soms extradited to Kyrgyzstan from Azerbaijan
Popular
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
25 March, Wednesday
13:51
Private agencies employ around 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis abroad for year Private agencies employ around 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis abro...
12:51
Four million soms fraud: “Gold” seller detained in Bishkek
12:40
Teenage driver dies in nighttime road accident in Bishkek, four injured
12:00
Kyrgyz dancers win 2 Grand Prix at International Dance Competition in Tashkent
11:34
Cabinet of Ministers discusses measures to support exporters in Kyrgyzstan