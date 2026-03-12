Internet fraud: Kyrgyzstanis lost 826 million soms in 2025

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan lost 826 million soms as a result of internet fraud in 2025. Deputy Interior Minister Nurbek Abdiev said at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The statement was made during discussions on the implementation of the parliamentary resolution of June 25, 2025 «On Measures to Counter Fraudulent Crimes in the Banking Sector and on the Internet.»

According to Abdiev, 73,986 million soms of the stolen funds have been recovered.

«People usually find out about the theft one or two days after fraudsters withdraw money from their cards, while criminals manage to transfer the funds to their own accounts within just a few hours,» Nurbek Abdiev said.

MP Elvira Surabaldieva noted that the rate of recovering stolen money remains very low.

«Many victims apparently do not believe that the police can help them get their money back and therefore do not file complaints. Moreover, police officers sometimes directly tell victims that the chances of recovering the funds are almost zero,» she said.

She asked what victims should do first if they discover that money has been stolen from an electronic wallet.

Abdiev advised that victims should immediately contact their bank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«If no more than 24 hours have passed since the theft, the chances of recovering the funds are higher. We are working jointly with the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, and an anti-fraud system has been introduced that allows suspicious financial transactions to be frozen,» he added.

He also noted that cryptocurrency-related fraud is common. In such cases, after receiving complaints, law enforcement agency sends requests to crypto exchanges to try to halt the movement of digital assets.