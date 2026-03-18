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Largest network of online fraudsters busted in Bishkek

Police in Bishkek have dismantled an organized group engaged in online fraud, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the city reported.

According to law enforcement, participants acted in pre-assigned roles. The group included «droppers» — individuals whose bank accounts received stolen funds; a «drop coordinator» managing operations; and people responsible for mass SIM card activation to register accounts and make fraudulent calls.

The fraudsters posed as bank employees, law enforcement officers, and government officials, misleading citizens into transferring money to accounts controlled by the group. Once received, the funds were quickly cashed out or transferred further to hide traces.

Since the beginning of the year, police have identified and brought in more than 180 individuals, over 30 of whom have faced criminal charges. Searches resulted in the seizure of mobile phones, bank cards, SIM cards, and other evidence.

The investigation is ongoing to identify all participants in the scheme and determine the total damage.

The Main Internal Affairs Department reminded that giving bank cards, accounts, or codes to third parties is illegal and often exploited in fraud schemes. Citizens are urged not to trust such offers and to report suspicious activity to 102.
link: https://24.kg/english/366580/
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