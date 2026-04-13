EDB launches Digital Academy for Central Asia

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has launched a Digital Academy for the Central Asian region. The free platform features 326 projects and expert materials.

The initiative aims to transform unique expertise into practical tools for public officials, businesses, and financial institutions. Best international practices of multilateral development banks are now accessible to all users.

The academy will also offer online courses, including two certification programs already available: «Partnership for Development: How to Maximize Benefits from Cooperation with Multilateral Development Banks» and «Central Asia: Green Finance in Action.»

In addition, in-person seminars, workshops, and case sessions on project financing and regional cooperation are planned.

«We see the EDB Digital Academy as a driver for regional integration through knowledge. Thanks to digital technologies and diverse learning formats, the bank’s expertise becomes accessible to all member states,» Nikolai Podguzov said.