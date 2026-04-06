ADB to provide $28.2 million grant to support Kyrgyzstan in emergency situations

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a $28.2 million grant to support Kyrgyzstan in emergency situations. A draft law ratifying the relevant agreement has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for consideration.

According to the draft agreement, the funds will be allocated through two mechanisms:

1. Providing budget support in the event of moderate emergencies. The grant amount is $13.2 million, which will be allocated to families affected by the emergency;

2. Issuing disaster bonds. This mechanism is designed to provide quick liquidity in response to rare but particularly devastating disasters caused by strong earthquakes and floods. The grant amount is $15 million.