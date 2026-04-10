Zheng Wu: Kyrgyzstan needs to develop private sector as key economy’s driver

Kyrgyzstan needs to develop the private sector as a key driver of the economy. Zheng Wu, ADB Country Director for the Kyrgyz Republic, said today at the Asian Development Bank’s press briefing on the Asian Development Outlook (ADO).

According to him, economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to demonstrate high resilience.

«In 2025, growth remained robust at 11.1 percent, supported by continued public investment, strong private consumption, and large-scale development of key industries.

At the same time, inflation accelerated to 8.2 percent due to strong domestic demand, rising import costs, and tariff adjustments. Growth is expected to moderate somewhat, but remain high: 8.9 percent in 2026 and 8.4 percent in 2027. Inflation is projected to rise to 10.3 percent in 2026 and then decline to 8.5 percent in 2027,» Zheng Wu noted.

He noted that these indicators reflect important trends.

• First, they confirm that the economy is maintaining a high growth rate.

• Second, they indicate a gradual normalization of the current growth phase.

• Third, they highlight that the quality of growth is becoming as important as its pace.

«This is the key message we would like to emphasize today: the Kyrgyz Republic has achieved significant economic growth, but sustaining it will require strengthening the foundations of private investment and increasing productivity,» the ADB representative added.

According to him, in recent years, growth has been driven primarily by public investment and private consumption.

«While this has contributed to the expansion of the economy, in the long term, growth will increasingly depend on a more dynamic and competitive private sector. This means attracting more private capital, improving the business environment, strengthening financial intermediation, and creating conditions for investment, innovation, and the creation of high-quality jobs,» Zheng Wu believes.

He notes that despite high growth rates, productivity gains remain limited, and private investment—both domestic and foreign—has not yet realized its full potential.

«Domestic financial resources are available, but they are not yet sufficiently channeled into productive sectors. At the same time, foreign direct investment remains relatively low and volatile. Addressing these constraints will be crucial to ensuring sustainable and high-quality growth in the medium term. At the same time, the economic outlook is surrounded by heightened uncertainty. Externally, the economy remains vulnerable to changes in trade, commodity prices, remittance flows, and broader geopolitical dynamics.

Domestic inflationary pressures persist, and structural constraints—including infrastructure shortages, energy issues, and limited project capacity—continue to hold back the economy,» Zheng Wu believes.

In his view, now is not the time for complacency.

«On the contrary, this is an opportunity to leverage the current strong growth momentum to move to the next stage of reforms aimed at increasing productivity, strengthening resilience, and developing the private sector as a key driver of the economy.

The Asian Development Bank remains a reliable partner in this process. We will continue to support the Kyrgyz Republic through investment, policy assistance, and technical assistance to foster a more competitive, inclusive, and resilient economy,» he added.