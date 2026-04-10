ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years

Asian Development Bank (ADB) intends to allocate $150-200 million to support economy of Kyrgyzstan over the next three years. Zheng Wu, ADB Country Director for the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at the Asian Development Bank’s press briefing on the Asian Development Outlook (ADO).

According to him, ADB’s portfolio amounts to $1.1 billion.

«The final amount of support will depend on the participation of the private sector, which we are actively seeking to engage. We want to expand the use of sovereign financing and increase its non-sovereign component,» Zheng Wu noted.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing and this should be reflected in the overall well-being of the population.

«From ADB’s perspective, we are focusing on a combination of policy support for investment and are considering other infrastructure projects, including energy.

I would like to give an example from the energy sector. Last year, we finally reached an agreement with the Ministry of Energy to replace a unit at the Toktogul hydropower station with our assistance. The results won’t be immediately visible, but I’m confident that a great deal of work was accomplished last year. The country’s energy situation is no longer what it was in previous years, and as a result of these improvements, additional generation amounted to more than 20 megawatts,» Zheng Wu noted.

He said that the ADB is placing significant emphasis on supporting the country in improving its transport infrastructure.

«These infrastructure investments in organizing transport corridors are long-term, and their impact will be noticeable later. We are also working with agriculture through projects where we are trying to improve access to financing for agricultural entrepreneurs. The work is ongoing, and the population will need to be patient to see tangible results,» Zheng Wu added.