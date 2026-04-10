17:22
USD 87.45
EUR 102.07
RUB 1.12
English

ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years

Asian Development Bank (ADB) intends to allocate $150-200 million to support economy of Kyrgyzstan over the next three years. Zheng Wu, ADB Country Director for the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at the Asian Development Bank’s press briefing on the Asian Development Outlook (ADO).

According to him, ADB’s portfolio amounts to $1.1 billion.

«The final amount of support will depend on the participation of the private sector, which we are actively seeking to engage. We want to expand the use of sovereign financing and increase its non-sovereign component,» Zheng Wu noted.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing and this should be reflected in the overall well-being of the population.

«From ADB’s perspective, we are focusing on a combination of policy support for investment and are considering other infrastructure projects, including energy.

I would like to give an example from the energy sector. Last year, we finally reached an agreement with the Ministry of Energy to replace a unit at the Toktogul hydropower station with our assistance. The results won’t be immediately visible, but I’m confident that a great deal of work was accomplished last year. The country’s energy situation is no longer what it was in previous years, and as a result of these improvements, additional generation amounted to more than 20 megawatts,» Zheng Wu noted.

He said that the ADB is placing significant emphasis on supporting the country in improving its transport infrastructure.

«These infrastructure investments in organizing transport corridors are long-term, and their impact will be noticeable later. We are also working with agriculture through projects where we are trying to improve access to financing for agricultural entrepreneurs. The work is ongoing, and the population will need to be patient to see tangible results,» Zheng Wu added.
link: https://24.kg/english/369899/
views: 81
Print
Related
Parliament approves agreement with ADB to support KR in emergency situations
ADB to provide $28.2 million grant to support Kyrgyzstan in emergency situations
Kyrgyzstan to receive $959 million from EBRD and ADB by 2030
Education Ministry discusses education reform with ADB representatives
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB President Masato Kanda tours electric buses depot in Bishkek
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Adylbek Kasymaliev discusses economy and green energy with ADB President
ADB President voices support for Kyrgyzstan’s green energy, transport projects
Kyrgyzstan proposes creating Central Asian Guarantee Fund with office in Bishkek
Popular
Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan Terrorist supporter planning to travel to combat zone detained in Kyrgyzstan
Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months
6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year 6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA
10 April, Friday
17:11
Chinese national detained in Bishkek for driving under influence of drugs Chinese national detained in Bishkek for driving under...
16:55
ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years
16:24
Sadyr Japarov visits El Plast polymer pipe plant
15:56
Transnational counterfeit currency network disrupted in Kyrgyzstan
15:50
Three SCNS employees detained: Staff purges continue within state committee