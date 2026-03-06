18:57
Education Ministry discusses education reform with ADB representatives

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, the head of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan, met with representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of a review mission.

According to the ministry’s press service, during the meeting, the parties reviewed the overall progress of the school education reform project.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted that this year is viewed as a pre-profile preparation stage, which will allow for the transition to the implementation of specialized education as early as next year. To achieve this, she stated, the basic curriculum should be more flexible and ensure academic freedom for schools.

During the mission, the current status of innovative schools and their development prospects were also discussed.

Furthermore, the meeting participants discussed the status of preparations for a future project in the field of basic vocational education, which will be financed by ADB.
link: https://24.kg/english/364891/
views: 156
