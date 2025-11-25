President of Kyrgyzstan grants special status to Public Administration Academy

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree that significantly changes the status of the Zhusup Abdrakhmanov Academy of Public Administration. The educational institution is being granted a special status with organizational, financial, and academic autonomy. The document aims to create an efficient and effective system of state and municipal service, as well as to modernize the training and retraining of personnel.

According to the decree, the academy is being removed from the jurisdiction of the Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs and will receive expanded powers. It will be authorized to independently determine its internal structure, the status of its units, and personnel requirements. The institution will also have the right to independently appoint vice-rectors (subject to approval by the Presidential Administration), open accounts in banks with state participation outside the treasury system, and manage extra-budgetary funds.

The decree introduces a special legal regime for one year, during which certain provisions of the law on education regulating financial activities will not apply to the academy.

The academy will be able to set its own fees for educational and consulting services and create development funds financed by voluntary contributions and other sources not prohibited by law.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to expand the academy’s staff and, starting April 1, 2026, raise salaries for employees—doubling the pay for administrative and teaching personnel and increasing the salaries of the leadership by 50 percent.

Additionally, the institution will receive funding for incentive payments amounting to 50 percent of its wage fund.

The decree also invalidates all previous documents regulating the academy’s activities in past years. The institution must undergo re-registration and bring its internal regulations in line with its new status.

The decree will take effect in ten days after signing.