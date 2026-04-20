President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with ADB on emergency support

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the grant agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support Kyrgyzstan in emergency situations.

The ADB will provide a grant of $28.2 million.

According to the document, the funds will be allocated through two mechanisms:

provision of budget support in the event of moderate emergencies (grant amount: $13.2 million) — funds will be allocated to families affected by the emergency;

issuance of disaster bonds (this mechanism is designed to provide quick liquidity in response to rare but particularly devastating disasters caused by strong earthquakes and floods) — the grant amount is $15 million.

According to the law, the Ministry of Finance should notify the Asian Development Bank that Kyrgyzstan has completed the domestic procedures necessary for these documents to enter into force.