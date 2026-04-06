Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted Resolution No. 223 on April 4, 2026, regulating the keeping, breeding, and protection of wildlife.

The document aims to systematize the management of wild animals kept in captivity, semi-wild conditions, and artificial environments, as well as to eliminate inconsistencies in existing regulations.

According to the resolution, unified rules for keeping and breeding animals across the country have been established. All legal entities and individuals who keep wild animals are now required, within six months, to apply to the authorized ecological body to obtain a permit and be included in a special registry of locations where wild animals are kept.

Additionally, changes have been made to the procedure for calculating damages caused to wildlife. In particular, fines have been increased: for illegal harm to white and black storks — up to 30,000 soms, to ibex — up to 300,000 soms, and to roe deer — up to 100,000 soms.

At the same time, the 2018 resolution regulating the keeping of birds of prey has been repealed.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days after its official publication.