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Parliament of Kyrgyzstan tightens noise control regulations

The Zhogorku Kenesh has adopted amendments to the Law «On Silence» and several related regulations, aimed at strengthening control over noise, in the third reading.

Under the new provisions, neighborhood committees will now be authorized to draw up reports on violations of noise regulations. These materials will be forwarded to the police and local government bodies for further review and the imposition of fines.

Photos, videos, and other technical recordings are permitted as evidence.

The amendments are expected to enable faster responses to citizens’ complaints, especially during evening and nighttime hours.

At the same time, noise restrictions will not apply on New Year’s Eve—from 10 p.m. on December 31 to 3 a.m. on January 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/369558/
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