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Efforts to integrate digital technologies into judicial system intensify

The judicial system continues its digital transformation efforts, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to a fully-fledged e-justice system and strengthening public trust in the judiciary. The press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, in addition to online broadcasts, hearings of two cases were held via videoconferencing in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. A similar format was also used in the Leninsky District Court. The use of videoconferencing allowed trial participants to attend hearings remotely, without having to attend the courtroom in person.

Amendments were made to procedural legislation to define the concepts of «videoconferencing» and «online broadcast of a court hearing.» Conducting a court hearing via videoconferencing opens up new opportunities for trial participants. This allows them to participate in court hearings from anywhere with internet access, without having to appear in person in the courtroom. This is especially relevant for criminal cases: transporting defendants from pretrial detention centers, and the participation of witnesses and experts all require significant time and resources. Using videoconferencing reduces case processing times, transportation and organizational costs, and makes the process more accessible and cost-effective. This means convenience and security for trial participants, cost optimization for the state, and increased efficiency for society.

Recognizing the need and relevance of introducing digital technologies into the judicial system, the judicial system is taking steps to ensure accessibility to justice, increase openness, and simplify procedures by moving most communications to the digital environment, despite the lack of a sustainable structure for developing and supporting digital products or maintaining existing systems.
link: https://24.kg/english/369546/
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