Kyrgyzstan welcomes ceasefire agreement in the Middle East

The Kyrgyz Republic welcomes the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East, as well as the efforts of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other stakeholders to facilitate de-escalation and promote peaceful dialogue. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Kyrgyz Republic, consistently advocating for the resolution of all disagreements solely through political and diplomatic means, based on the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law, expresses hope for the achievement of sustainable and long-term peace in the region.

As a reminder, Iran and the United States agreed to a two-week ceasefire in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.