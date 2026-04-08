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Kyrgyzstan welcomes ceasefire agreement in the Middle East

The Kyrgyz Republic welcomes the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East, as well as the efforts of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other stakeholders to facilitate de-escalation and promote peaceful dialogue. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Kyrgyz Republic, consistently advocating for the resolution of all disagreements solely through political and diplomatic means, based on the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law, expresses hope for the achievement of sustainable and long-term peace in the region.

As a reminder, Iran and the United States agreed to a two-week ceasefire in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

  • The Israeli and U.S. attack on Iran began on February 28 with multiple air and missile strikes on cities and military facilities. U.S. President Donald Trump called the military operation «Operation Epic Fury.» Tehran retaliates by attacking Israel and American military bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Iran also blocked the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of global oil traffic passes.
  • Many high-ranking Iranian officials and military personnel have been killed in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has assumed the post.
link: https://24.kg/english/369543/
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