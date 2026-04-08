Kyrgyzstan to build 21 dams to protect 12,000 homes from mudflows

As part of Resiland project, mudflow protection structures will be built and restored in four regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to protect settlements, roads, and farmland from mudflows. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The project covers 21 sites in Issyk-Kul, Osh, Naryn, and Jalal-Abad regions. The engineering structures are expected to protect approximately 12,000 residential buildings, 10,000 hectares of agricultural land, as well as roads, bridges, power lines, schools, and kindergartens.

The construction will include dams, spur walls, retaining walls, and mudflow channels that direct and mitigate the force of mudflows, reducing the risk of destruction. Work will begin in 2026 on Kugart, Aravan-Sai, Gulcha, and At-Bashi rivers, including Zhygach-Korgon-1, Zhygach-Korgon-2, and Pakhta-Tobo sections, as well as protective dams in Gulcha and Ottuk.

Prior to construction, hydrological studies were conducted, confirming the effectiveness of engineering solutions for protecting settlements and infrastructure. The project envisions a comprehensive protection system that takes into account the terrain, riverbeds, and potential mudflow strength.