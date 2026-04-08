Border guard shoots himself at Irkeshtam post

A contract serviceman shot himself at Irkeshtam border post in Alay district of Osh region, the Military Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the information.

The incident occurred the previous day. The serviceman is 22 years old. Following the incident, he underwent surgery and is currently in critical condition.

It was noted that he had his service weapon with him at the time.

The supervisory authority emphasized that the causes of the incident are not related to his military service.

A pre-investigation check has been launched to establish all circumstances of the incident.