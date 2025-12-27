14:08
Balykchy resident arrested for distribution of extremist materials

A Balykchy resident has been arrested for distributing extremist materials on social media. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported.

According to the press service, while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers discovered a Facebook account used to distribute extremist materials.

«A criminal case has been opened. The account owner has been identified as Balykchy resident Zh.E. After searching the suspect’s home, police found a cell phone, which they transferred for forensic linguistic examination. By decision of the Ak-Suu District Court, the man has been placed under house arrest for two months,» the statement reads.
