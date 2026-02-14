18:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Two withdraw from banned cell in Ton district, 33 punished

Two local residents have publicly renounced their participation in the banned religious extremist organization Yakyn Inkar in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. The district police department reported.

According to law enforcement officials, on February 12 officers of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Internal Affairs Department of Ton district conducted outreach and preventive measures that resulted in two alleged members — identified as I.B. and Sh.A., 40 — leaving the organization.

In addition, administrative violations were identified during operational and preventive measures. Protocols were drawn up against 30 foreign nationals under Article 431 of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic, while three local residents were held liable under Article 430. The total amount of fines imposed reached 162,500 soms.

Law enforcement authorities continue preventive efforts aimed at countering extremist activity and ensuring compliance with migration legislation.
link: https://24.kg/english/362034/
views: 131
Print
Related
Members of women's cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami detained in Nooken
SCNS conducts raid against Yakyn Inkar: Extremist materials seized
Over 150 followers of Yakyn-Inkar renounce movement's ideology in Kyrgyzstan
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
Members of banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Suzak
Illegal radical religious cell neutralized in Bishkek
22 members of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Kyrgyzstan
Prosecutor General's Office publishes list of extremist groups banned in KR
SCNS: Six people renounced extremist ideology of Yakyn Inkar
SCNS: Yakyn-Inkar adherents renounced their ideology
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
14 February, Saturday
17:37
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosec...
17:30
Two withdraw from banned cell in Ton district, 33 punished
17:23
Bridge on Kalinin Street in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction
15:27
SCNS detains investigator for concealing gang rape in Kemin
15:20
Bloggers extortionists detained in Osh while receiving $500