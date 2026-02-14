Two withdraw from banned cell in Ton district, 33 punished

Two local residents have publicly renounced their participation in the banned religious extremist organization Yakyn Inkar in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. The district police department reported.

According to law enforcement officials, on February 12 officers of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Internal Affairs Department of Ton district conducted outreach and preventive measures that resulted in two alleged members — identified as I.B. and Sh.A., 40 — leaving the organization.

In addition, administrative violations were identified during operational and preventive measures. Protocols were drawn up against 30 foreign nationals under Article 431 of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic, while three local residents were held liable under Article 430. The total amount of fines imposed reached 162,500 soms.

Law enforcement authorities continue preventive efforts aimed at countering extremist activity and ensuring compliance with migration legislation.