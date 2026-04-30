Fake tax payment notices sent out in Kyrgyzstan, authorities warn

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan warns citizens about a rise in fraudulent messages involving fake tax payment notifications, its press service reported.

According to it, scammers are sending counterfeit notices pretending to be official letters from the State Tax Service, attempting to mislead people and steal their money.

The agency reminded that official notifications are sent only via postal services or through the Taxpayer’s Cabinet online system. The Tax Service does not use messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram to send official notices and never requests transfers to personal bank accounts.

Citizens are urged to remain cautious, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and never share personal data, passwords, or banking details. Payments should not be made based on unverified information.

In case of receiving suspicious messages, residents are advised to verify information with their local tax office or call the short number 116 for clarification.

Tax authorities also noted that tax debts can be checked and paid through the official Taxpayer’s Cabinet or mobile banking applications.

Citizens are asked to report such scams to law enforcement agencies.