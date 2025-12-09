Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China

The Main Directorate for Combating Smuggling of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has uncovered concealed goods in six cement trucks arriving from China, the agency reported.

According to the Customs Service, unidentified foreign nationals were unloading undeclared bags of goods on the territory of Dordoi market. Operational measures revealed that the trucks contained undeclared automotive and household goods hidden in specialized compartments of the cement tanks.

During inspection, officials discovered signs of tampering with the trailers’ identification numbers (VIN codes). According to the agency, this may have distorted information about the vehicles’ year of manufacture and indicated an attempt to evade customs payments.

Examinations have been ordered, and the amount of damage is being calculated. After inspections are completed, the materials will be sent to the Investigative Department of the Customs Service.