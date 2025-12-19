18:52
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan busts major smuggling network

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has disrupted the activities of a transnational criminal group involved in large-scale economic smuggling in Osh region. As part of a special operation, 25 members of the scheme were detained, including two officers of the Customs Service and one serviceman of the Border Service. The SCNS press center reported.

According to security services, the criminal group consisted of 15 citizens of Uzbekistan and 10 citizens of Kyrgyzstan. They systematically smuggled expensive medicines and jewelry from Turkey into Kyrgyzstan, subsequently selling them in Osh region and Uzbekistan.

The smuggling scheme was uncovered during inspections of passengers on an Istanbul—Osh flight. Large quantities of pharmaceuticals and precious jewelry were found in the luggage of several individuals.

Within the framework of the criminal case, the organizers and active members of the group — three Uzbek nationals and five Kyrgyz citizens — were detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center.

The investigation established that in 2025 alone the group made more than 50 trips from Turkey, illegally importing over 50 kilograms of gold, causing significant damage to the state budget.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing. The SCNS is identifying other officials involved in the criminal scheme and determining the final amount of damage caused.
link: https://24.kg/english/355289/
views: 160
