Anti-smuggling efforts: State recovers 1.1 billion soms in damages

In 2025, the Main Directorate for Combating Smuggling of the State Customs Service (SCS) of Kyrgyzstan demonstrated a significant increase in operational effectiveness, the press service of the SCS reported.

According to the agency, from January to December 2025, a total of 9,604 violations of customs legislation were identified. Of these, 9,100 were administrative offenses, while 504 cases involved crimes, with materials transferred to the investigative unit of the State Customs Service.

As a result of case reviews, substantial funds were recovered and additionally transferred to the state. In particular:

damages totaling more than 1.1 billion soms were compensated;

vehicles and other property, including precious metals, worth over 326 million soms were transferred to state ownership.

Overall, additional budget revenues amounted to 1.5 billion soms, which is 603 million soms more than in 2024. This is the highest figure in the history of the Directorate for Combating Smuggling.

The directorate continues to implement measures aimed at preventing offenses, reducing the risks of illegal movement of goods, and protecting the economic interests of the Kyrgyz Republic.