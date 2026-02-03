Smuggling of psychotropic drugs from Kyrgyzstan into Uzbekistan prevented

State Security Service officers detained a resident of Uchkuprik district who was attempting to smuggle psychotropic drugs worth approximately 1,320 billion sums (over 7 million soms) into Uzbekistan. The offender was stopped immediately after crossing the state border, Podrobno.uz reports.
During a search conducted in the presence of witnesses, officers found 9,542 capsules of the drug Zardex.
A criminal case has been opened against the detainee for illegal border crossing, smuggling, and illegal possession of potent drugs. The court has ordered pretrial detention, and the investigation is ongoing.