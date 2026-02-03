Smuggling of psychotropic drugs from Kyrgyzstan into Uzbekistan prevented

State Security Service officers detained a resident of Uchkuprik district who was attempting to smuggle psychotropic drugs worth approximately 1,320 billion sums (over 7 million soms) into Uzbekistan. The offender was stopped immediately after crossing the state border, Podrobno.uz reports.

The incident occurred in an area passing through Rishtan district. According to the State Security Service, the man was traveling from Kyrgyzstan and was transporting a large batch of potent medications.

During a search conducted in the presence of witnesses, officers found 9,542 capsules of the drug Zardex.

A criminal case has been opened against the detainee for illegal border crossing, smuggling, and illegal possession of potent drugs. The court has ordered pretrial detention, and the investigation is ongoing.