Smuggling channel suppressed in Batken region

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has dismantled an organized channel for transporting smuggled consumer goods and household appliances in large volumes across the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district, Batken region.
As part of criminal cases opened under Article 231, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Economic smuggling committed by an organized (cross-border) group or as part of a criminal community,» authorities identified citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and China who had formed an organized cross-border group to illegally transport goods into Tajikistan.
The reported crimes were committed despite preventive measures undertaken by the SCNS to curb illegal smuggling activities.