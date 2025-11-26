14:15
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.12
English

Cattle smuggling suspects detained on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Border guards foiled an attempt to illegally transport cattle on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

In Chesh-Dobo area of ​Leilek district, 1,000 meters from the border, five individuals were discovered illegally transporting cattle.

Border guards detained 67 head of cattle, presumably intended for smuggling.

The animals were delivered to the border unit in accordance with established procedures for further legal processing.

The Border Service warns that any attempts at illegal livestock movement will entail liability under the law.
link: https://24.kg/english/352323/
views: 155
Print
Related
Kyrgyz border guards prevent illegal cattle export to Tajikistan
Smuggling channel suppressed in Batken region
Illegal medicines seized in Osh during Tax Service raid
Batch of smuggled rice from Uzbekistan seized in Kyrgyzstan
Attempt to smuggle meat and livestock to Tajikistan foiled in Batken region
Tax Service prevents smuggling of cosmetics worth 5.7 million soms
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Cabinet of Ministers extends ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's farmers provided with elite cattle breeding material free of charge
Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index
26 November, Wednesday
14:07
Sanitary landfill to be built in Kemin district by 2031 Sanitary landfill to be built in Kemin district by 2031
14:03
Formation of common financial market within EAEU discussed in Moscow
12:46
Cattle smuggling suspects detained on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
11:52
Kyrgyzstan receives new laboratories to enhance biological security
11:39
State Property Management Agency has new director