Cattle smuggling suspects detained on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Border guards foiled an attempt to illegally transport cattle on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

In Chesh-Dobo area of ​Leilek district, 1,000 meters from the border, five individuals were discovered illegally transporting cattle.

Border guards detained 67 head of cattle, presumably intended for smuggling.

The animals were delivered to the border unit in accordance with established procedures for further legal processing.

The Border Service warns that any attempts at illegal livestock movement will entail liability under the law.