Illegal medicines seized in Osh during Tax Service raid

The Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic uncovered a batch of unregistered medicines during a raid in the city of Osh. The drugs were not listed in the State Register of Medicines and lacked documentation confirming their origin and quality.

Thus, a batch of unregistered pharmaceuticals was found in an Opel vehicle driven by a citizen identified as S.M.M., who was delivering the medicines to a local pharmacy. Preliminary data suggest the drugs were intended for illegal sale through pharmacy outlets to generate illicit profit.

Additionally, an inspection of one pharmacy that had received this illegal shipment revealed medicines without certificates of origin or quality. It was also found that the pharmacy was operating without a license or authorization from the Ministry of Health.

Case materials have been submitted to law enforcement authorities for legal review and further procedural action.

The Tax Service emphasized that the circulation of medicines without proper documents and authorization poses a serious threat to public health and safety, as their origin, composition, and safety have not been controlled by the state.

The Tax Service continues to actively identify and prevent the distribution of unregistered and smuggled goods throughout the country.
