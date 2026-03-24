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Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan inspects construction projects in Talas

During a working visit to Talas region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the construction of several social facilities. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev visited Balastan children’s entertainment center, which is currently under construction. The facility is being built on a 6.5-hectare site using funds from the Stabilization Fund of Kyrgyzstan and the Talas Region Development Fund.

He also inspected the operations of the Mambetov Talas Regional Combined Hospital. The medical facility’s buildings are located in three different locations, complicating the organization of medical care and increasing costs. Therefore, the construction of a new, modern, 300-bed hospital was instructed to be considered.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also inspected the construction of a 63-bed perinatal center, which is being implemented as part of the Maternal and Child Health Protection program. The project, costing €6 million, is being financed with support from the German government.

During his visit, the Cabinet Chairman inspected the construction of a central stadium in Talas, which is scheduled to be opened by the end of August 2026.

The Cabinet Chairman also inspected the construction of Akylman Presidential Lyceum, the central mosque, the city park, the Nurzhanov Alley, and the new building of Talas State University.

Following the inspection, Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the relevant government agencies to ensure the high-quality and timely completion of all projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/367270/
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