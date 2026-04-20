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 Zhogorku Kenesh committee rejects new Construction Law

The Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy, Architecture, and Construction of Kyrgyzstan has rejected the draft law «On the Fundamentals of Urban Development, Architectural, and Construction Activities.»

Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services, Talantbek Imanakun uulu, urged members of Parliament not to adopt the bill, citing serious risks for the entire industry.

«We initially opposed the bill and sent official letters of objection. The document contains numerous internal contradictions that run counter to current urban development regulations. This will inevitably create chaos and legal confusion. I ask you to reject this bill,» the deputy minister stated.

Considering the ministry’s negative review, the committee members rejected the bill.

The document proposed a large-scale reform of the industry: the introduction of a digital urban development cadastre for transparent land accounting, the launch of mechanisms for the renovation and demolition of dilapidated housing through public-private partnerships, the complete replacement of outdated Soviet regulations with modern standards, a significant increase in the responsibility of general contractors, and stricter rules for the acceptance of completed projects into operation.
link: https://24.kg/english/371104/
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 Zhogorku Kenesh committee rejects new Construction Law