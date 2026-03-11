Kasymaliev orders construction of new building for Forensic Examination Center

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Republican Forensic Medical Examination Center in Bishkek. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

The Cabinet Chairman thoroughly examined the experts’ working conditions, the state of the laboratories, and the facility’s infrastructure.

Adylbek Kasymaliev paid special attention to the condition of the center’s building. After inspecting it, he noted that it was both obsolete and technically outdated: it had not seen a major renovation for decades and was in poor condition.

Following the visit, the Cabinet Chairman ordered the development of a design for the new building and the compilation of a list of equipment—from modern tiered refrigeration units to laboratory complexes for DNA testing—as soon as possible. The design must be accompanied by financial estimates and a work schedule divided into priority and advanced stages.