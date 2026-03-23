Construction of large-scale Manas cultural complex begins in Bishkek

Construction of a new Manas cultural complex has officially begun in Bishkek, marked by a ceremonial laying of a time capsule.

The ceremony was attended by Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, who gave the official start to the project.

A 2-hectare land plot has been allocated for the construction, with the total building area set to reach 6,681 square meters.

The complex will be located opposite Yntymak Ordo presidential administration.

According to organizers, the Manas center will serve as a modern cultural space focused on promoting national culture, preserving historical and cultural heritage, and hosting events of various levels. Completion of construction is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

The complex is expected to operate on a self-sustaining basis, covering its expenses through its own revenue.