Construction sector’s contribution to economy grows eightfold for six years

Over the past five years, the government has allocated more than 170 billion soms to the construction sector, enabling the completion of 936 social facilities. The information was announced at a meeting of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, capital investment in social infrastructure has increased significantly: while 2.7 billion soms were used in 2021, the figure reached 13.2 billion soms in 2025.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that last year the construction sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product amounted to 438.5 billion soms, compared with 58.5 billion soms in 2019. Thus, over six years the sector expanded eightfold.

«According to the Eurasian Economic Commission, in 2024 the construction sector in Kyrgyzstan grew by more than 31 percent, one of the highest rates among Commonwealth of Independent States countries,» he said.

Minister of Construction Nurdan Oruntaev outlined the ministry’s key priorities for 2026.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev positively assessed the ministry’s performance in 2025 and instructed officials to continue implementing the reforms already launched, with particular attention to improving construction quality and ensuring the timely execution of planned tasks.
