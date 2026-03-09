Committee approves agreement to build two overpasses and road in Osh

A committee of the Zhogorku Kenesh has approved an agreement to build two overpasses and 3.2 kilometers of road in Osh. The decision was made at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration.

To implement the project, Eurasian Development Bank will provide $14.5 million in loans and $1.2 million in grants. The total cost of the construction project is estimated at $19.2 million, with the remaining $3.9 million expected to be financed from the republican budget.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Ulukbek Zhanibekov noted that traffic congestion is a serious issue in Osh.

«The issue of opening a road from Babraimov and Tursunbaev Streets to the new market is urgent. This will create conditions for residents of Bishkek and other regions to directly enter and exit the market,» Zhanibekov said.

The committee supported the ratification of the agreement. The document will now be submitted for consideration at a plenary session of Parliament.