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Regular flights from Osh to Tashkent to be launched on April 1

Starting April 1, Centrum Air will launch regular flights on Osh — Tashkent — Osh route. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

Flights will be operated twice a week—on Wednesdays and Saturdays—on Airbus A320 aircraft. Flight duration is approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Tickets start at 1.5 million sums (approximately 10,850 soms, or $124) roundtrip, excluding baggage. Tickets can be purchased on the airline’s official website and through existing sales channels.

The flight schedule is designed with convenient connections in Tashkent, offering passengers from Osh additional options for further travel within the carrier’s route network.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC notes that the launch of the new route will contribute to the development of tourism and business, as well as strengthening ties between the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan.

Centrum Air is a privately owned airline of Uzbekistan, founded in 2023 and based in Tashkent. It operates domestic and international flights, expanding its route network in Central Asia and beyond. The carrier’s fleet includes Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

 For more information, call +996557224497.

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