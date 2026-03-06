17:24
Consul General in Siberia discusses launch of Novosibirsk - Tamchy flight

The Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Novosibirsk, Aibek Aidarbekov, met with the Minister of Economic Development of the region Svetlana Scharpf. The main topic of the talks was strengthening bilateral tourism ties and increasing the volume of travel between the two countries.

The diplomat emphasized the significant potential for further growth in tourism. Specifically, he reported that in 2025, the number of foreign visitors to the Kyrgyz Republic was approximately 21 million. In turn, more than 6,300 citizens of Kyrgyzstan visited the Novosibirsk Oblast for leisure, business, and education.

It was noted that direct flights between the regional capitals, visa-free entry, and simplified border crossing procedures significantly increase the accessibility of travel for the people of both countries.

One promising initiative will be the launch of regular S7 Airlines flights from Novosibirsk to the village of Tamchy on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, scheduled for the summer of 2026.

Kyrgyzstan attracts Russian tourists with its natural attractions: unique mountain landscapes, pristine Issyk-Kul Lake, the world’s largest walnut forest Arslanbob, and the ancient cities of Bishkek, Osh, and Naryn. Ecotourism infrastructure is currently being actively developed, including the construction of a large ski resort in Issyk-Kul region.

The parties also discussed medical tourism. Siberia’s high level of healthcare, accessible logistics, and lack of language barriers contribute to its development. The Consul General expressed his intention to create an effective system for organizing medical tours from Kyrgyzstan.

An agreement was reached to organize a familiarization tour for representatives of Novosibirsk tour companies to Kyrgyzstan so they can become familiar with the infrastructure and develop new tourist routes.
