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Air China to launch Bishkek–Beijing route, increasing number of flights to China

In July 2026, Chinese airline Air China plans to begin regular flights on Beijing—Bishkek route, operating them three times a week, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

Currently, China Southern Airlines serves flights between Bishkek and China six times a week. The introduction of a new carrier is expected to significantly improve transport connectivity between the two countries.

Earlier, the possibility of launching flights to European destinations was also discussed.

These plans can proceed once the national airline fleet is expanded and Kyrgyzstan is removed from the European Union’s aviation «blacklist,» where the country’s carriers have been included since 2006. Compliance with international safety standards must be confirmed.

As part of this process, in October 2025, representatives of the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic participated in a technical meeting in Brussels with the European Commission (DG MOVE) to discuss steps for potentially removing the country from the EU aviation safety list.
link: https://24.kg/english/366371/
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