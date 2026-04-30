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Domestic flight price caps approved in Kyrgyzstan

Starting May 1, a system of coordinated airfare pricing will be introduced on Bishkek — Osh and Bishkek — Manas (Jalal-Abad Airport) domestic routes. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

The decision was made following a working meeting between Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, and domestic air carriers Avia Traffic Company, Aero Nomad Airlines, Tez Jet, and Sky FRU. During the dialogue, the parties reached a mutual understanding and agreed on a unified approach to pricing.

The most current and affordable fares on domestic flights to date are offered by the state-owned air carrier Asman Airlines.

According to the approved parameters, early booking prices for Bishkek — Osh flights will start at 3,800 soms, with the maximum price for tickets in the last days before departure not exceeding 5,900 soms.

For Bishkek — Manas (Jalal-Abad Airport) route, the starting price will be 3,500 soms, with the maximum price being 4,100 soms.

The airlines have confirmed that exceeding these limits will not be permitted.

It’s worth noting that state-owned carrier Asman Airlines will pursue an even more affordable pricing policy: the maximum ticket price for Bishkek — Osh route will be 5,500 soms, and for Bishkek — Manas route — 4,100 soms.

«The issue of affordability of domestic air travel is of fundamental importance to us. The introduction of approved fares will stabilize the domestic air travel market, eliminate sharp price fluctuations, and ensure transparent and understandable conditions for passengers,» Manasbek Samidinov stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/372560/
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