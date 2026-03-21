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Kyrgyzstan and Austria intend to launch regular flights

Kyrgyzstan and Austria intend to launch regular flights. The issue was discussed at a meeting between the leadership of the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Federal Ministry of Innovation of the Republic of Austria.

It was noted that the final round of negotiations on a draft air service agreement between the governments of the two countries has been held.

The parties discussed the key provisions of the document and agreed on the final version.

The agreement will create favorable legal conditions for the development of air service between Kyrgyzstan and Austria, including regular flights, increased passenger and cargo traffic, and the strengthening of business, tourism, and cultural ties.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed in Montreal on September 25, 2025, between the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Mobility, and Infrastructure of Austria, aimed at developing partnerships and exchanging expertise in aviation regulation.
link: https://24.kg/english/366881/
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