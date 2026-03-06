17:23
Evacuation flight from Oman with 85 citizens arrives in Kyrgyzstan

An evacuation flight from Oman has arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The Aero Nomad Airlines flight landed at Manas International Airport at 2.45 a.m. on March 6. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

On board were 85 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic returned to their homeland.

The flight was organized in collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Civil Aviation Agency, and Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC.

The airline noted that during the preparation and operation of the flight, constant coordination was maintained with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, airport services, and relevant agencies.

According to the Consular Department, approximately 22,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were in the Middle East several days ago, primarily in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
