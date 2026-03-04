Over 200 Kyrgyzstanis being transported from Jeddah to Bishkek and Osh

Today, March 4, two repatriation flights from Jeddah to Bishkek and Jeddah to Osh are transporting more than 200 citizens to Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the Jeddah—Bishkek flight is carrying 90 citizens, while the Jeddah—Osh flight has 120 passengers.

Both aircraft are currently en route and are expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan around 4 p.m. local time.

Under the agreements reached, these flights will be operated regularly: three times a week to Bishkek (Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays) and three times a week to Osh (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays).

The ministry emphasized that efforts to ensure the safe return of Kyrgyzstanis are ongoing.

Air travel in the region was disrupted following the February 28 attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran, which targeted cities and military facilities across the Islamic Republic. In response, Tehran launched attacks on Israel and U.S. military bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Several high-ranking Iranian officials and military personnel were killed in the initial strikes. Following these events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a military operation.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly killed along with around ten top officials in Tehran. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed as the new Supreme Leader.

Tensions in the region remain high.