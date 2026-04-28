Kyrgyzstan expands agricultural exports to 80 countries

Kyrgyzstan exports more than 60 types of agricultural products abroad, with its export geography covering over 80 countries worldwide. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) remain the country’s main trading partners, accounting for 51 percent of all agricultural exports. In monetary terms, exports to EAEU countries reached 17.1 billion soms.

Russia and Kazakhstan purchased goods in equal amounts — 7.8 billion soms each. The main export categories included meat and dairy products, vegetables, and fruits.

Supplies to Belarus amounted to 1.5 billion soms, consisting of feed products, pasta, meat and dairy goods.

Exports to Armenia totaled 13 million soms and included vegetables, nuts, and meat products.

According to the ministry, by the end of 2025 the share of the agricultural sector and processing industry in Kyrgyzstan’s total exports increased to 13.3 percent, compared to 8.8 percent a year earlier.

Officials say these figures confirm steady growth in the export potential of the country’s agricultural and processing industries.