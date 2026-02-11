Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov commented on recent political developments on Facebook.

Below is the full text of his statement:

"Over the past five years, it has been no secret to anyone that President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov built the system of public administration in the closest cooperation with his closest associate, Kamchybek Tashiev. Not a single key decision of national importance was made without joint consultations and prior discussion. This was a conscious model of shared responsibility. And it must be acknowledged that, to the surprise of many domestic and foreign observers, this model remained quite stable throughout these years.

Most likely, this model and the established decision-making process could have continued to serve the people well. We all clearly remember that General Tashiev repeatedly and publicly confirmed his support for the president. He openly declared his support for the head of state’s course and for his candidacy for the next elections, emphasizing that the incumbent president has a full constitutional right to continue the reforms he has begun. These statements were clear, unambiguous, and public.

However, in recent months, some irresponsible elements — aging ‘has-beens’ and ‘political bankrupts’ — hiding behind the name of the people’s general, imagined themselves as makers of history. Pursuing their personal goals, they began speaking on his behalf, actively promoting allegedly already-made decisions about personal power ambitions and an impending change of power, creating an atmosphere of ambiguity and latent confrontation.

It was they who began to undermine the balance that had ensured stability for many years.

As a result, a dangerous ambiguity emerged. Talks began circulating in society about the existence of so-called dual power, the need for early elections, and the illegitimacy of the current authorities.

It was precisely these provocateurs and their undisguised ambitions that caused the rift between Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev, a rift that has already begun to threaten a split within society and the state as a whole.

This is unacceptable for the state. Power must be clear, constitutionally defined, and concentrated in a single center of responsibility.

President Sadyr Japarov has sworn an oath to the people and the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic. His highest duty is to ensure the unity of the state, maintain stability, guarantee the supremacy of the Basic Law, and prevent any form of power usurpation.

We must not repeat the mistakes of the past, when serious state decisions were reduced to discussions of personal friendship or emotional interpretations. The president must serve only the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Constitution. No personal ties, no past achievements, and no informal agreements can stand above his oath.

As a mature political society, we should not allow the discussion of the most important state issues to be reduced to the personal relationship between two individuals.

In addition, I believe we should honestly acknowledge that in recent years a certain imbalance has emerged in the system of public administration, both within the government and at the local level.

The excessive concentration of certain functions within state security bodies has led to a situation where some representatives of these structures began to perceive themselves not as instruments of the law, but, under the guise of maintaining order, overstepped their authority and created an atmosphere of fear and persecution in society. This issue rightly draws criticism from civil society, the business community, and our youth.

In our history, we have already gone through periods when legality and strict adherence to legal norms were replaced by political expediency. When the principle of the rule of law is violated, the very foundation of a constitutional state is undermined.

The excesses that have occurred, regardless of how noble the intentions used to justify them, do not correspond to the spirit of our Constitution. The Kyrgyz Republic is a state governed by the rule of law, and it is obliged to firmly protect and ensure the lawful rights and interests of every citizen. The period of granting certain bodies powers not inherent to them and of institutional imbalance should remain in the past. We should move toward a mature, law-based state in which each authority acts strictly within its clearly defined functions.

I regret that a certain stage of our political history ended in this way—quite unexpectedly for all of us. At the same time, I believe that this period of ambiguity had to come to an end. We should give due credit to General Tashiev for his call for peace and stability and for rejecting any unlawful actions.

Today, Kyrgyzstan faces large-scale challenges. We are preparing to host major international events and to properly celebrate the 35th anniversary of our independence. We should ensure these events take place in a calm, stable, and confident environment.

Presidential elections should be held on schedule—in January of next year.

I assure you that this year our multiethnic people, every family, and every citizen will clearly feel a tangible improvement in their standard and quality of life. The people’s government is working daily and intensively to fulfill this task set by the head of state. Today, we should unite around the popularly elected President Sadyr Japarov, support the course toward strengthening legality, constitutional order, and sustainable stability, and continue the work we have begun for the future of Kyrgyzstan."