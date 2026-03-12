Mobile diagnostic complex begins work in Osh region

A mobile multi-diagnostic complex has been operating in Aravan district of Osh region since March 2026. Residents receive free medical examinations there.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, the diagnostic complex provides free medical examinations, specialist consultations, treatment, and a wide range of diagnostic services in a convenient and accessible format.

Approximately 147,000 people live in Aravan district, and for many residents, this is an opportunity to undergo examinations and receive specialist consultations without leaving the district.

The complex is planned to operate in the district for approximately three months, after which it will move to Kochkor district of Naryn region.

It is equipped with modern medical equipment, allowing for a wide range of examinations and diagnostics for various diseases. It includes doctors’ offices, a laboratory for testing, a CT scanner, a mammography device, an X-ray machine, a gastroscope, a mobile screening center, and a control center. The complex also has minibuses for patient transportation, including an ambulance.

The multi-diagnostic complex has been operating in Kyrgyzstan since November 2021 under a five-year agreement between the Kyrgyz government, the Islamic Development Bank, and the Fael Khair Charitable Foundation. The project, implemented by Normeca Health Management, aims to increase access to diagnostics and medical care for residents of the regions, particularly in rural and remote areas of the country.

By the end of 2025, the mobile multi-diagnostic clinic had examined 33,843 residents and provided 86,262 specialist consultations. Patients were seen by family doctors and specialized specialists, including a gynecologist, ophthalmologist, ENT specialist, neurologist, cardiologist, dentist, gastroenterologist, urologist, endocrinologist, and surgeon.

Over the course of the year, laboratory and instrumental examinations were also conducted, including 2,600 mammograms, 1,800 CT scans, 2,550 X-rays, as well as ultrasounds of various organs, gastroscopy, colonoscopy, cystoscopy, laboratory tests, rapid testing, and electrocardiography. In addition, the complex’s specialists performed 280 surgical procedures.