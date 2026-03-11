Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry

From March 10 to 12, 2026, an international mission of experts from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is taking place in Bishkek, the Ministry of Economy reported.

The mission aims to support the development of Kyrgyzstan’s pharmaceutical industry and implement international Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. It is part of UNIDO’s Country Partnership Programme for Kyrgyzstan for 2025–2029, in which the pharmaceutical sector has been identified as a priority area for strategic cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers.

On the first day, experts met with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Health, and leading domestic pharmaceutical companies. Discussions focused on industry development, GMP requirements under the Eurasian Economic Union, and mechanisms to support the modernization of medicines production.

The mission also includes technical visits to pharmaceutical enterprises in the country to assess the current level of GMP implementation and identify needs for technical and expert support.

The mission’s final meeting is scheduled for March 12. Based on its results, further steps for cooperation and the development of a technical support initiative aimed at strengthening the production capacity of Kyrgyzstan’s pharmaceutical industry will be agreed upon.