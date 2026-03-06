18:57
Daniel Azhiev detained again, details not disclosed

Daniel Azhiev, the owner of several webcam studios, has been detained again. Sources in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported. The ministry’s press service has not officially confirmed the information.

Details have not yet been disclosed.

Azhiev previously became the central figure in a high-profile criminal case. He was found guilty of organizing a network of webcam studios and sentenced to nine years in prison with confiscation of property. According to the court, several apartments, houses, and cars were seized.

In early January, Azhiev’s mother publicly appealed to the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, asking for her son to be pardoned. After the pardon was granted, it was reported that Azhiev left prison by helicopter, which sparked public discussion. Later, President Japarov commented on the situation in an interview with Kabar news agency. The president’s press secretary also published a video message from the woman and a screenshot of a message she sent to the president via WhatsApp.

Law enforcement authorities are expected to provide additional information regarding the reasons for the new detention. According to preliminary reports, drugs were found during a search.
link: https://24.kg/english/364888/
views: 174
