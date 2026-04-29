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 Daytime closures introduced on Bishkek–Torugart road for a week

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road from April 29 to May 5, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, work will be carried out to dismantle a pedestrian crossing at 54th kilometer of the road. As a result, traffic will be fully closed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with periodic openings.

Detour routes will be organized for vehicles during the restriction periods.

Drivers are advised to plan their trips in advance and take into account changes in road conditions.
link: https://24.kg/english/372372/
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