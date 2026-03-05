Direct negotiations with buyers from Kyrgyzstan to be held in Pskov

Direct negotiations with buyers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan will be held in Pskov, Russia. The Export Support Center of Pskov Oblast reported.

The initiative was put forward as part of the business program of the interregional industrial cooperation forum. Manufacturers and exporters from the region are invited to participate.

A meeting with foreign buyers is planned. At least ten companies with confirmed procurement requests will participate. Participants will have the opportunity to conduct face-to-face negotiations, present their products, and discuss cooperation terms directly, without having to travel abroad or independently search for partners.

«We are transforming the complex process of entering foreign markets into a clear, efficient, and cost-effective procedure,» the organizers noted.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyz entrepreneurs can also freely supply light industry products to Russian marketplaces—all previous restrictions and administrative issues have been completely resolved.