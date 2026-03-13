Government to subsidize logistics costs of Kyrgyzstan’s exporters

The government of Kyrgyzstan plans to provide financial support to exporters by subsidizing part of their transportation expenses. Choro Seyitov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce, announced at a recent briefing.

According to him, if logistics costs rise or the distance for transporting goods is too great, the state is ready to cover part of business expenses to ensure that domestic products remain competitive in foreign markets. Special attention is paid to supporting the garment industry.

Choro Seyitov noted that due to Russia’s tightening requirements, businesses must shift to fully transparent operating procedures.

«All goods in trucks must be legal, and the procedures fully transparent. Old schemes will no longer work. We call on entrepreneurs to legitimize their operations and comply with all norms required by importing countries,» he emphasized.

Beyond the traditional Russian market, efforts are underway to diversify exports to the Middle East, focusing on high value-added products that comply with international certifications and phytosanitary standards.

To speed up trade this year, the government will launch a «green corridor» system for food and perishable goods. Additionally, the Customs Service will implement «Smart Customs» and a «Single Window» mechanism.

Seyitov explained that these measures will optimize procedures, increase transparency, and integrate all participants in foreign trade into a single system. In addition, work is underway to unify customs legislation within the union to ensure that goods move as freely as possible.