Tajikistan increases exports to Kyrgyzstan 19-fold

Tajikistan has increased its exports to Kyrgyzstan 19 times. The Customs Service of Tajikistan says.

Exports of goods to Kyrgyzstan amounted to just $475,000 in 2024, while in the past year this figure reached $9 million.

Kyrgyzstan is the only member state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that shares a common border with Tajikistan. Experts note that trade turnover between the two countries has been showing steady growth following the signing of the peace agreement and the Declaration of Eternal Friendship.

Overall, Tajikistan maintained trade relations with 124 countries worldwide during the first 11 months of 2025.