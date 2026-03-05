Antibiotics found in large batch of sausage from Kyrgyzstan in Russia

Testing laboratory specialists in Astrakhan (Russia) examined a 9.4-ton shipment of semi-smoked sausage from Kyrgyzstan. Laboratory analysis detected levels of the antibiotic norfloxacin exceeding the maximum allowable limit, local media reported.

The measured concentration was 0.105 mg/kg, slightly above the permitted limit of 0.1 mg/kg. Even such a minor exceedance violates the technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union regarding meat and food safety.

Why norfloxacin in food is dangerous

Laboratory specialists explained that norfloxacin belongs to the fluoroquinolone class of antibiotics. This antibiotic inhibits the activity of DNA gyrase in bacteria and has a strong bactericidal effect.

Regular consumption of foods containing antibiotic residues carries health risks:

Can trigger allergic reactions;

Disrupts the balance of intestinal microflora;

Promotes the development of antimicrobial resistance in microorganisms.

Even small, repeated doses of antibiotics in food can reduce the effectiveness of future medical treatments to zero.